RLX Technology (RLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 20th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect RLX Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RLX opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in RLX Technology by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

