Rocket Vault (RVF) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,732.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.93 or 0.00656318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00471216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,428.51 or 1.86123251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00033344 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

