Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $407.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.80 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.