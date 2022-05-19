Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTOXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rotork from GBX 315 ($3.88) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.99) to GBX 345 ($4.25) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of Rotork stock remained flat at $$3.50 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,294. Rotork has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.