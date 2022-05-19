Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Given New $52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.07. Safehold has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

