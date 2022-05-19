SafePal (SFP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.48 Million

SafePal (SFP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001266 BTC on exchanges. SafePal has a market cap of $41.48 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00028842 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

