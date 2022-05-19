Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has $242.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.64 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,277,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,121,158. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

