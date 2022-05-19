Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $10.42 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.27. The firm has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

