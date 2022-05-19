Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.72. 3,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409. Saputo has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

About Saputo (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.