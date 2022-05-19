Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.72. 3,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409. Saputo has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

