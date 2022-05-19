Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.13

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.13 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 61.39 ($0.76). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.76), with a volume of 6,246 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £79.71 million and a PE ratio of -12.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

