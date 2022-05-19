Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.13

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.13 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 61.39 ($0.76). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.76), with a volume of 6,246 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £79.71 million and a PE ratio of -12.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.
About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.