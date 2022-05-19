Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.07 Per Share

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.52. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SMT opened at GBX 736.75 ($9.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 927.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,134.95. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 716.64 ($8.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,568.50 ($19.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.02.

In other Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 961 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £96,100 ($118,466.47).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

