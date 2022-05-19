SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Purchased by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for 1.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,436. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

