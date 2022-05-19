Shadows Achieves Market Cap of $390,129.17 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $390,129.17 and approximately $9,122.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,184.30 or 1.00024836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

