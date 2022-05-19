Short Interest in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Declines By 14.7%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 11,010,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at $689,084,210.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,084,067 shares of company stock valued at $146,524,214. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

PBF Energy stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.49. 7,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.61) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

