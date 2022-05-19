Short Interest in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Drops By 14.7%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 545,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SQSP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

NYSE SQSP traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,998. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22.

Squarespace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

