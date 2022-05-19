Short Interest in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Drops By 14.7%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 545,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SQSP traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,998. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22.
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
