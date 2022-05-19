Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $30.31 on Thursday, reaching $2,207.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,196.49 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,542.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,715.45.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,337.74.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

