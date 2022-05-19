Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM – Get Rating) by 248.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMOM. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 886,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,203,000 after buying an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period.

Shares of IMOM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847 shares. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65.

