Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 340.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,909,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 340,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after buying an additional 47,265 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $68.13. The stock had a trading volume of 658,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $81.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.