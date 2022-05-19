Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $2,306,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $2,083,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

PSEP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,006. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $30.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69.

