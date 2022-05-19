Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,166,000. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,641,000. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter.
BATS VFMO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,593 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.45.
