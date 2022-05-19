Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.86. 10,871,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,254,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $175.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.62.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

