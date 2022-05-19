Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 50,563 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,037,000 after purchasing an additional 90,591 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,830,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,275,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.45. 15,267,182 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99.

