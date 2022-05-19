Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,648 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

PEJ stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.27. 262,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

