South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 187,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,737 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $23.35 on Thursday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

