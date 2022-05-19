SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading 18.7% Higher This Week

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $92,319.56 and approximately $259,063.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,468.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.79 or 0.00776420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00472781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033554 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,502.26 or 1.67988959 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008924 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

