SparkPoint Fuel Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $92,319.56 and approximately $259,063.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,468.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.79 or 0.00776420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00472781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033554 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,502.26 or 1.67988959 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008924 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

