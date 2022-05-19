State Street Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NYSE STT opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. State Street has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in State Street by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in State Street by 3.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 2.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

