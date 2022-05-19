Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives €25.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.21 ($26.26).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of STVN traded up €0.91 ($0.95) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €16.58 ($17.27). 791,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,316. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 29.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.12. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.35 ($13.91) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($30.40).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.11). The firm had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 469,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $32,099,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

