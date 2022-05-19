STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

STOR stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,408,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,078. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in STORE Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

