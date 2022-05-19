Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a reduce rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.91.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.974 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 46.89%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

