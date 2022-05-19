Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.0540 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Swerve has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $881,181.99 and $485,060.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,539,516 coins and its circulating supply is 16,319,589 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

