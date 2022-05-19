SYNC Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.48 million and $547.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,793,695 coins and its circulating supply is 124,239,158 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

