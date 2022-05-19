SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0119

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $547.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00190461 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002864 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001363 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00307927 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001295 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,793,695 coins and its circulating supply is 124,239,158 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

