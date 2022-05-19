Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

Get Table Trac alerts:

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.