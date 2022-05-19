Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading Up 13.5%

Shares of Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) were up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.
About Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisei (TISCY)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.