Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.88.

TPR stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 110.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after buying an additional 486,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $698,482,000 after buying an additional 316,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tapestry by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

