TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt Sells 909 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70.

SNX opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.36.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

