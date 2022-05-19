Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.67

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 19052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

TNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $641.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $198,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $185,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

