Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.67

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 19052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.
TNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm has a market cap of $641.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $198,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $185,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.