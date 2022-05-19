The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.88. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.28 and a 12 month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

