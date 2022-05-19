The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by United Bank

United Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.90.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $127.14. 8,022,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,138,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.28 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.