The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cato worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cato by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 41,895 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cato by 70.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cato by 448.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 72,983 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cato by 53.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cato in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cato stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $176.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

