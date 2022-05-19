The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 163,990 shares valued at $14,071,289. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.