The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,278. The stock has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.63 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.91.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.