The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) CEO Miguel Patricio Sells 259,958 Shares

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after buying an additional 1,014,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

