The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.
Progressive has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.
NYSE:PGR opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Progressive by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Progressive by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
