The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

NYSE:PGR opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Progressive by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Progressive by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

