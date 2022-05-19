The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($11.96) to GBX 880 ($10.85) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.09) to GBX 890 ($10.97) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $640.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

