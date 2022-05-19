The Sandbox Trading Up 5.6% This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $377.71 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00004086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00368369 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00165005 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,539,778 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

