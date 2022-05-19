Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 1176659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Specifically, Director Robert Robotti purchased 34,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $705,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,383,753.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.73 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 26.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tidewater by 138.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

