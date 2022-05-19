Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 19.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 36,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. 553,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

