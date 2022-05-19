Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.21

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.21 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.55). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 297,127 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.21. The company has a market cap of £113.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
About Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS)
